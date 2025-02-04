‘My boyfriend just got shot': Girlfriend heard in Miramar Walgreens shooting 911 calls

The frantic girlfriend of a customer who was fatally shot by another customer inside a Miramar Walgreens can be heard pleading for help along with multiple others who were inside the store in new 911 calls from the shocking incident.

Anthony Souvenir was inside the store at Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue Monday morning when he was fatally shot during an argument with another customer, Miramar Police said.

Family Photo Anthony Souvenir

"Hello, my boyfriend just got shot in the Walgreens," his girlfriend said in one of the 911 calls from the incident released on Tuesday.

"Who shot your boyfriend?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know sir, it's some random guy in the Walgreens," she replied. "He ran off sir."

The woman started screaming as the dispatcher tried to keep her calm.

"Stay on the line with me," the dispatcher said. "Who shot your boyfriend do you know who did this?"

"Sir, I don't know who did this," she replied. "They have cameras in here, I'm sure that they can see."

"Where's your boyfriend at?" the dispatcher asked.

"Laying on the floor," she responded.

"Where's your boyfriend shot at?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know…I don't know where he's shot," the woman said as she started crying

According to a police report, Souvenir, 27, was inside the store when he became involved in an argument with another shopper, identified as 28-year-old Jaime Lenard Taylor.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jaime Lenard Taylor

During the argument, Taylor pulled out a gun and shot Souvenir, who was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The report said Taylor was on his phone near the front register when Souvenir walked past him, and a short time later, video from inside the store showed Taylor pulling a gun out of his waistband and pointing it toward Souvenir before opening fire.

Taylor ran out of the store and Souvenir started running after him while holding his own firearm before he collapsed on the floor inside the store, the report said.

Souvenir's girlfriend told police she was in the store when she heard her boyfriend start arguing with another person near the register, the report said.

She said she heard Taylor say "I'm not even f---ing talking to you, I'm on the f---ing phone," the report said.

The girlfriend said she approached her boyfriend to try to de-escalate the situation, and Taylor said "Oh don't do it bro I'm on that type of time," the report said.

Moments later, the gunshots rang out. Other 911 calls captured frightened customers who hid in the pharmacy after hearing the shots fired.

"There a shooting in Walgreens, there's a shooting in Walgreens!" a frantic woman said in one of the calls. "Somebody was shot!"

The woman can be heard telling someone else to lock the doors.

"We're afraid that they're gonna come back, please hurry up!" the woman said as she started crying. "We're hiding in the pharmacy."

The manager of the store said it appeared Souvenir thought Taylor was talking to him when Taylor was actually speaking on his phone, the report said.

After fleeing the store, Taylor returned and was taken into custody, the report said.

Taylor told investigators he'd gone to the store to load money on a CashApp account and was at the register when he saw a woman enter the Walgreens, the report said.

Taylor said Souvenir told him "You're looking too hard," and the two started exchanging words as Souvenir allegedly said "it's the energy, it's the energy," the report said.

During the exchange, Taylor said he had his gun in his waistband with the holster exposed, and said Souvenir told him "I see you got one, I got one too," the report said.

Taylor said he was in fear that Souvenir was going to fight him or try to shoot him, so he pulled out his gun, the report said.

Taylor said when Souvenir started reaching into his backpack, Taylor started shooting, the report said.

"The defendant stated that the victim had not taken his firearm out nor made any movements to strike him prior to the defendant taking out his firearm and pointing it off to the side," the report said. "The defendant did not make any attempts to withdraw himself from the situation, rather, he pulled out his firearm and took two steps towards the victim."

Police arrested Taylor and booked into jail on a murder charge. He appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond.

Family members said Souvenir was celebrating his birthday Monday and was running a quick errand at Walgreens while they were having cake at his home.

"What mother wants to bury their son? I never thought I’d be in this position," mother Linda Souvenir said. "All we’re doing is killing each other for what? Nonsense. Senseless."