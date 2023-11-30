911 calls reveal panic after 3-year-old was fatally shot in Tamarac hotel

The 911 calls were released Thursday from the day a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a hotel room in Tamarac.

Frantic phone calls came back-to-back Monday from people inside Extended Stay America trying to get help for De'yonnie Cleveland and her mother.

"She said her daughter is dead?" a dispatcher asks one caller.

"Her daughter is dead, laying on the floor," the caller says.

Detectives were still investigating the crime scene at a Tamarac hotel on Monday, days after a 3-year-old girl was shot and killed. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

Family members said the shooting happened on the first floor of the hotel with the toddler's mother nearby. It's unclear how the gun went off and struck and child.

"One of the rooms, they’re saying that something happened to one of the kids in the rooms," another caller tells a 911 dispatcher. "I think they’re saying that she passed away or died, so she’s not responding. Can I get an ambulance here as soon as possible please?"

In an interview with NBC6 earlier this week, Cleveland's aunt described the toddler as someone who was full of life. She said waiting for answers has been painful.

“The not knowing. And to know that my niece — bubbly, laughing, smiling, always running and joyful — that she’s not here anymore, that’s the worst part," Connie Hayfley said. "That’s the worst part, that’s the worst part."

Investigators haven't revealed what happened inside the hotel room. Two people were detained after the shooting but were later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.