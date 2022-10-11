96 Members of Search and Rescue Team Return Home From Hurricane-Ravaged Areas

Family and friends welcomed home nearly 100 members of Florida Task Force 1 on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Search and Rescue Team arrived at their Doral training center after spending two weeks in southwest Florida to help storm victims after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

“It feels awesome to see my family, my wife and kids. I missed them very much,” said Task Force 1 member, Ryan Townsend.

Veronica Cordoba is a K-9 specialist.

“It was very long, hard-working days. It was very sad to see the destruction and devastation it caused families,” said Cordoba.

The 96 members of Miami Dade Search and Rescue assisted residents who were stranded on Sanibel and Pine Islands, often flying or boating in to bring them to the mainland.

On the same day they were welcomed back home, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of the Sanibel Causeway which was severely damaged by the storm.

Temporary repairs have been made “ahead of schedule,” according to the governor.

As of Tuesday, at least 200 power trucks had crossed over the bridge to start restoring utility lines on the hurricane-ravaged island.

Right now, the bridge is only open for search and rescue teams. DeSantis said it will reopen to civilian traffic on Oct. 21.

Damaged bridges and roadways that lead to Pine Island have already been repaired.