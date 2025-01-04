97 Floridians face Capitol riot charges as Trump intends to pardon most

Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the riot at the Capitol.

President-elect Donald Trump said he intends to pardon most rioters on day one of his presidency, adding pardons will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack, with conduct ranging from trespassing misdemeanors to assaulting police and seditious conspiracy against the U.S. government.

Enrique Tarrio is probably one of the more well-known orchestrators of the Jan. 6 riot.

Tarrio, a member of the Proud Boys, was not in Washington, D.C. the day of the incidents but was convicted of conspiring to lead what happened at the Capitol.

The Department of Justice has 97 people listed as people who were arrested from Florida for the role they played in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach – what’s often called the insurrection.

Of the 97, at least 15 are from South Florida.

While most still have pending cases, at least five have either pled guilty or have been found guilty.

Out of the local group, Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September of 2023. His sentence for seditious conspiracy and other charges is the longest to date related to the Capitol attack.

The Justice Department argued the Proud Boys played a central role in setting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol into motion.

Zuny Tarrio, Tarrio’s mother, from her home in southwest Miami-Dade, rejected that idea and told NBC6 why she believes her son deserves a presidential pardon.

“As a mother, it's been horrific. It's a terrible feeling to have a child in federal prison without a real reason,” Zuny Tarrio said. “I don't think that anybody honestly likes what happened on January 6th. I think the way that it happened shouldn't have happened. I think the government could have stopped that in a lot of ways.”

As for the police officers who died in the days after the riot, with some dying by suicide and the four people in the crowd who died, she said: “Those police officers took an oath to defend, and there's no guarantees of what happens when you do a job like that.”

“I don't think anybody intentionally injured anyone, and I think if someone has to take responsibility, it's also the government that didn't put proper measures in place for all of that," she said.

Tarrio’s mother rejects the portrayal of her son as leader of violence that day.