If you’re planning on hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday, you won’t be alone as a projected increase in the number of travelers is expected.

AAA released their report for the 2017 holiday season, projecting nearly 51 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year and the highest number since 2005.

In Florida, a projected 2.6 million people will hit the roads starting next week – over 80,000 more than in 2016. Over 190,000 people are expected to fly to their destination, which is a 4.5 percent increase from last year and the most since 2007.

Across the country, at least 89 percent of people are expected to travel at some point during the holiday – even just heading to a friend or family member’s house in the same city – which is a 3.2 percent increase over last year.

That comes as gas prices, with an average in Florida of $2.52 and nationwide at $2.56 being the highest for Thanksgiving week since 2014.