Gibson Silvain, a teen accused of raping a woman at a bus stop, is out of jail on house arrest but a judge has cleared the way for him to return to class at his Coconut Creek high school, where parents are upset with the decision and are speaking out ahead of a town hall meeting.

A teen accused of raping a woman at a bus stop but who was allowed to return to his Coconut Creek high school while on house arrest was ordered back behind bars Tuesday and told he can't go back to school.

A judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor's motion for pre-trial detention for 19-year-old Gibson Silvain, who had been attending Monarch High School. He'll be held without bond until his next court hearing.

According to an arrest report, Silvain is accused of raping a woman at a bus bench last Halloween. Records show evidence on the victim's sweater matched Silvain's DNA.

After his arrest in August, a judge had allowed him to go back to school while he awaits trial, between the hours of 6:20 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Parents criticized the decision, saying they were worried about the safety of their children at the school.

"Broward County Public Schools is committed to providing safe and secure learning environments for all students," Broward County Public Schools said in a statement last Wednesday. "The District is required to follow laws governing students’ educational rights. Due to student privacy, the District is unable to confirm student enrollment or provide student specific information.”