NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as the group says they will reveal a second farm one week after exposing abuse at the leading dairy farm in the state.

An animal rights group says they will be releasing findings of abuse at a second dairy farm in the state – not long after shocking video at the leading dairy farm led to firings and the company’s product being dropped by a supermarket giant.

That group, known as Animal Recovery Mission, is set to make an announcement Thursday morning about the new findings they call “unsettling”.

The group exposed beatings at Larson Dairy Farm earlier this month in Okeechobee, located on the north side of the lake. Surveillance video captured abuses that included workers kicking and beating cows with a rod.

Jacob Larson, the dairy farm’s owner, said in a statement that the disturbing video that went viral resulted in a company investigation and the firing of at least one worker seen in the video. He said the actions in the video appalled him and Larson called the use of force “simply unacceptable on our dairy or on any other farm.”

After the video surfaced, Publix Supermarkets announced they would no longer stock their shelves with milk from the farm.