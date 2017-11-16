One of the biggest annual philanthropic events in the country takes place Thursday in the city of Miami.

Give Miami Day, an event designed to raise money for hundreds of non-profit organizations in the city, kicked off at midnight Thursday and runs for 24 hours.

Anyone can donate to the organization or cause of their choice, with The Miami Foundation and their partners matching donations between $25 and $10,000 made Thursday through the website. You can access that site by clicking on this link.

Last year, over 19,000 donors worldwide combined to donate over $9 million dollars for nearly 700 organizations in the area.