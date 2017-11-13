Arrest Made in Stabbing in North Miami Beach: Police

NBC 6 Reporter Laura Rodriguez is in North Miami Beach, where the victim of a stabbing was rushed to the hospital.

Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed a man outside a North Miami Beach convenience store Sunday.

The stabbing happened outside the Jiffy Food in the 16400 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert, officials said.

Police said they made the arrest within nine hours of being dispatched. The suspect, whose name also wasn't released, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Kiera Pierre Louis was opening up the wireless store next door when the stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m.

Former Cop Trains Agencies in Dealing With Autism

NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how a former Coral Gables officer is using the personal story of raising an autistic child to help department better deal with members of the community. (Published 4 hours ago)

"Everybody was just screaming that somebody got stabbed so I just grabbed a blanket and ran with my husband to the store to put pressure on his neck until the paramedics came," Louis said.

Some are calling Louis a lifesaver, but she said she's not really interested in the attention.

"I don’t really like the attention," Louis said. "I’m a quiet person and I like to stay quiet but I mean I just think it’s crazy."

Police haven't said what led to the stabbing.