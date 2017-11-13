A man visiting from Atlanta said he was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

A jeweler from Atlanta said he and his friend were robbed of possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items, including Rolex watches.

Mark Santiago and his friend traveled from Atlanta to a jewelry expo on Saturday. After spending all day at the convention center in Miami, the jewelers went car shopping at a nearby dealership.

"We never stopped anywhere. Nobody knows what we had in the car," Santiago, who believes he and his friend were followed, said.

The men spent about 20 minutes speaking to a car salesman before walking back to their rental vehicle.

"I noticed the door lock on the driver side was broken so I immediately went to the trunk and opened the trunk and our stuff was gone," Santiago said. "I had pretty much everything I own in there. Cash, jewelry, watches – a bunch of watches – Rolex watches."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

"I'm hoping it will turn out and get some of this thing back. I have people who depend on me. I have to make a living," Santiago said.

