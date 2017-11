Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Pompano Beach Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Dixie Highway. The bicyclist, whose name wasn't released, was killed at the scene.

BSO deputies are investigating the crash and have closed N. Dixie Highway from the 1000 block to the 15000 block.

