Black Friday Shopping Underway in South Florida

NBC 6 Reporter Darryl Forges is at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, where hundreds have gathered to get a leg up on their holiday shopping.

The day is finally here! Grab your wallets, your family and friends and most of all – your patience: Black Friday is upon us.

Black Friday is known to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, offering heavy discounts on highly sought after items like: clothing, electronics, travel and much more.

Many malls in South Florida are opening their doors early to help shoppers shop until they drop, and to take advantage of the amazing deals offered by retailers.

Here’s a list of South Florida malls offering adjusted hours on Black Friday:

Dolphin Mall: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Aventura Mall: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Falls: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Keys Outlet: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

International Mall: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Galleria Mall: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dadeland Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

