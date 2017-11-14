Body Found in Burning Car in North Lauderdale Park: BSO - NBC 6 South Florida
Body Found in Burning Car in North Lauderdale Park: BSO

    Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in a burning car in North Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

    North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the car on fire at Bicentennial Park in the 6100 block of Kimberly Boulevard around 5 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

    After the fire was put out, firefighters and deputies discovered a man's body inside the car. His identity wasn't released.

    Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

    41 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

