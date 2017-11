Officials say a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car in Margate.

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a car in Margate Monday.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Southwest 50th Avenue.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said the boy was trying to jump on the hood of a car when he was run over by a family member.

He was airlifted to Broward General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Florida Street