Busch Gardens Tampa Welcomes Baby Giraffe on Thanksgiving

By Andrew V. Pestano

    This cute newborn giraffe was born to Celina, one of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's female giraffes, on Thursday.

    Add this to the list of things for which to be thankful: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Thursday welcomed a cute newborn giraffe!

    "While you were busy enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, we were busy delivering a baby giraffe! From our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!" the theme park said in a statement.

    NBC 6 affiliate WFLA reports the baby giraffe does not yet have a name. It stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

    The park's giraffes are located in its Serengeti Plain area.

    "In a cooperative effort with other AZA (American Association of Zoos and Aquariums) institutions, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closely manages its giraffe population through a program called the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which works to improve the genetic diversity of managed animal populations," Busch Gardens said in a statement.

