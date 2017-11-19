Cameras Catch Plane's Crash Landing in Central Florida

Two cameras were rolling as a plane crashed onto a street in Pinellas County.

Sheriff’s deputies were in the area for an unrelated call, when they saw a plane heading right for them.

The pilot told deputies that he had engine trouble near Clearwater Airpark Airport.

The pilot said he knew he wouldn’t make it to the airport and started looking for a safe place to land, which was the road.

The left wing caught a tree as he tried to land, which led the plane to spin and crash.

The pilot and passenger were not injured.