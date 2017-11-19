Cash Register Stolen from Store in International Mall

A store at International Mall was burglarized and it was all caught on camera.

The owner believes the thief and his female accomplice were shopping earlier in the day and then stayed behind after the mall closed.

The incident happened at Color Me Mine on Thursday at about 9:30 p.m.

Surveillance cameras inside the store caught someone attempting to lift the security gate after the store closed.

A woman stayed outside pacing back and forth. Minutes later, a different camera angle showed a man entering the pottery painting studio from a back door.

“The guy came in while the lady was outside waiting. When he was in, he took the cash register,” said Isabella Gil, the owner of the Color Me Mine store.

The cash register had $200 inside. The thief took his time disconnecting all the cables and then placed the entire register in a trash bag.

The beanie-wearing bandit spent about four minutes inside Color Me Mine and so far, he hasn’t been caught. According to the store owner, the shop across from her was also burglarized that same night. She says she’s not concerned about recuperating the money; she’s more worried about security at International Mall.

“What worries me more is that there is not security in here. There are no security cameras inside the mall and neither like in the entrance,” said Gil.

NBC 6 has reached out to International Mall’s management company, and has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.