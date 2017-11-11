Coast Guard Searching for Snorkelers Off Florida - NBC 6 South Florida
Coast Guard Searching for Snorkelers Off Florida

    Multiple agencies are searching for a pair of snorkelers who were reportedly pushed out to sea near the Fort Pierce Inlet North Jetty Saturday.

    At around 7:03 a.m., a good samaritan alerted Coast Guard authorities that he had seen two snorkelers holding onto a boogie board being pushed out to sea until he lost sight of them.

    The Coast Guard launched their helicopter crew and a 45-foot response boat to assist in the search.

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Lucie Sheriff's Office are also assisting in the search.

    Published at 2:58 PM EST on Nov 11, 2017

