Coast Guard Searching for Snorkelers Off Florida

Multiple agencies are searching for a pair of snorkelers who were reportedly pushed out to sea near the Fort Pierce Inlet North Jetty Saturday.

At around 7:03 a.m., a good samaritan alerted Coast Guard authorities that he had seen two snorkelers holding onto a boogie board being pushed out to sea until he lost sight of them.

The Coast Guard launched their helicopter crew and a 45-foot response boat to assist in the search.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Lucie Sheriff's Office are also assisting in the search.