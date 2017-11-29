The South Florida woman who pleaded guilty to running over a federal agent and fleeing the scene has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

In pleading guilty, Jordana Rosales, 23, of Coral Gables, in October said she wanted to take responsibility for the January 2016 death of Homeland Security Investigations Agent Scott McGuire.

In addition to the seven-year imprisonment, she faces five years probation and her license has been permanently suspended.

Rosales must also speak to high school and college students about the fatal dangers of drunk driving. She must also pay $30,000 in restitution to the other agent, who survived.

Rosales pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless driving. Prosecutors dropped additional DUI manslaughter charges.

Investigators said Rosales had more than ten gin and tonics at the W South Beach hotel before getting into her car.

McGuire and his colleague were working into the night and were hailing a cab when Rosales ran them over. She didn’t stop after the crash, just kept driving and later tried to hide the damage to her car.

“I just want to apologize to the families that I’ve hurt," Rosales said. "I’m truly sorry.”

The 41-year-old agent's widow, Suzy Rivera, said after the hearing that Rosales had made "bad choices."

“He [McGuire] was an amazing human being, he was an amazing father and he didn’t deserve what happened," Rivera said.