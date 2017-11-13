Dan Gelber Sworn in as New Mayor of Miami Beach

NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more as Dan Gelber was sworn in after being elected last week.

Philip Levine is now the former mayor of Miami Beach. In his final commission meeting as mayor Monday, he took the time to talk about the accomplishments during his term, as well as thanking those who helped him along the way.

“The folks that work in the city of Miami Beach are the greatest staff, the highest level of excellence, so incredibly motivated, get things done,” Levine said.

Levine was awarded a key to the city- and those infamous big scissors he used to open new businesses in the area. He’s now on to a run for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Florida in 2018.

Once the meeting was over it was time to make way for the change in leadership, as the incoming Mayor, Dan Gelber, was sworn in by his father – the city’s former Mayor, Seymour Gelber.

The younger Gelber says it meant a lot to have his 98 year old father witness the moment.

“To be here with him is truly something special, and I want to thank you all for making it special,” Gelber said following the swearing in ceremony.

The former State Representative and State Senator won with 82 percent of the vote – and for him, it’s all about continuing to make Miami Beach a destination city.

“We love this city, we think it’s special, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep it that way,” said Gelber.