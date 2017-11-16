Dead Body Found Outside Northwest Miami-Dade Home

Investigators are still trying to piece together what took place after the body of a man was found at the home on NW 112th Street. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are investigating the scene outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home after the body of a man was found dead on the front lawn.

Officers arrived at the scene Thursday morning near Northwest 18th Avenue and 112th Street, confirming that a man was found dead but not releasing further details.

The home is located near the north campus of Miami Dade College and Miami Central High School, but there is no word of any lockdowns on place at either location or any information on a possible shooter.