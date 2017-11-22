NBC 6's Kelly Blanco and Julia Bagg have the latest as one person was killed and two rushed to the hospital after the early morning crash on SR-112 eastbound. (Published 11 minutes ago)

An early morning crash on one major Miami-Dade roadway killed one person, sent another to the hospital and has kept that road closed early Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say just before 3:30 a.m., a BMW that was traveling eastbound on State Road 112 hit the inside guardrail, with part of that rail piercing the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was killed at the scene while the front seat passenger had to have an arm amputated before being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

A third person, who police say is a teenager sitting in the backseat, suffered minor bruising and was able to go home. FHP officials say speed likely played a role in the crash, but their investigation continues.

Officers also say that the roadway, commonly known as the Airport Expressway allowing travelers to get from I-95 to Miami International Airport, will be closed for most of the morning due to that investigation and clean-up.