Deputies in one Central Florida county are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of 14-year-old Saige Blum on their Facebook page, saying the teen didn’t return home from her middle school and hasn’t been heard from since.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reported that Blum was last seen wearing dark jeans, white and pink Nike shoes, a burgundy sweater and a black backpack. She is 5’2” tall, weighs 120 pounds with black, curly hair and wears glasses.

Deputies have been searching the area around the school and her home, eager to find the teen they say suffers from several medical conditions, and ask anyone with information to notify the department.