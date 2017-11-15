Dismembered Dog Found in Cooler in North Miami Beach

Police are investigating after a dismembered dog was found inside a cooler outside a city facility in North Miami Beach.

City workers found the remains outside the facility in the 2100 block of Northeast 159th Street, police said Wednesday.

Police said they have no leads in the case but they are investigating.

"NMBPD is working this case and is taking this crime very serious," the department said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-949-5500.