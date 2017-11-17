Dozens of kids and foster parents feeling extra special this National Adoption Day as 50 adoptions were finalized Friday in Miami in a combination effort between Our Kids of Miami Dade and Monroe, The Children's Trust and the Department of Children and Families.

“I encourage everyone to adopt, you know it's a blessing and you love them the same and you're changing someone's life by giving them a forever family,” said Darlys Hernandez, who adopted her forever daughter.

The inside of the Miami Children's Museum was turned into a happy courtroom, full of hugs, smiles and even tears.

“We watch these children come in abused, neglected and abandoned and now we watch them leave in a safe loving nurturing home,” said the Honorable Cindy Lederman from the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge in Juvenile Division.

There are more than 3,000 children in the child welfare system in Miami Dade and Monroe counties. According to Our Kids, an average of 100 of those children are eligible for adoption.

“It's just a wonderful thing to help and see these children strive,” said Kim Christie, who adopted her forever son Friday.