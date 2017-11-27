Driver Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree in Pembroke Pines - NBC 6 South Florida
Driver Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree in Pembroke Pines

    Pembroke Pines Police Department

    A Broward County man was rushed to the hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Sunday night in Broward County.

    Rescue crews arrived at the scene near 1500 North Hiatus Drive in Pembroke Pines just after 9:30 p.m. after a 2016 Toyota, driven by 21-year-old Carlos Tamayo, lost control and hit the tree while traveling southbound.

    Tamayo was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Pembroke Pines Police are investigating the crash and say speed as well as driver impairment may have played a role.

    Published 2 hours ago

