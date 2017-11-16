Officers are looking for the vehicle who struck a man earlier this week before leaving the scene. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man who was laying down in an Oakland Park street.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to BSO, 50-year-old Kevin McQuillan was crossing the street when he inexplicably laid down in the southbound lanes and was run over by a white sedan. The driver briefly slowed before driving away from the scene.

McQuillan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the car may be a Mitsubishi Lancer, and it should have damage on its front right corner. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.