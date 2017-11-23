The 10th annual Thanksgiving Day “Feed a Friend” event was bigger than ever thanks to a brand new venue. This year the family celebration took place at the newly opened ESTEFAN Kitchen in Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza.

Hundreds of Miami area residents were treated to a full Thanksgiving meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and other traditional dishes. But like everything the Estefan’s do, the menu also had a Latin twist. It included Cuban classics like yuca con mojo, sweet plantains, natilla and arroz con leche.

“I was telling my husband we should just add this to our family Thanksgiving for years in the future,” Marva Gibson, one of the event attendants, said. “We should definitely do at least black beans and rice!”

For Emilio and Gloria Estefan, hosting the “Feed a Friend” event is one tradition they can’t go without.

“It’s a lot of people who are going through a hard time in life,” the music mogul said. “Especially we are going to get a lot of Puerto Ricans who flew to the states and are able to bring their family to a happy place.”

His wife, singer Gloria Estefan, spent time serving food to families at the event.

“For those people who don’t have maybe the blessings that we have, who don’t have family members who can afford them a beautiful dinner or who don’t have family and are alone in the world, so they can feel that they are not alone! That we are all here together,” she said.

The Thanksgiving meal is made possible by a group of corporate sponsors including Baptist Health South Florida, Badia Spices, Florida Blue, Miami Culinary Institute, Miami Design District, Monat Gratitude, Seminole Hardrock & Casino and Sysco.