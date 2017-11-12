A major intersection in Pembroke Pines was shut down for hours Sunday morning after a SUV struck an killed a bicyclist.

26-year-old Jonadin Saint-Louis was riding his bicycle, within the bicycle lane, along the 1200 block of South University Drive early Saturday morning before he was fatally struck by a car, according to Pembroke Pines Police Department.

At around 3:19 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police and Fire-Rescue responded to crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist.

Police say Alexandra Malikah Olivier, 19, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tucson with Paula Jennie Santiago, 20, riding as a passenger, when their vehicle struck the bicycle from the rear, causing Saint-Louis to be ejected from the bicycle onto the hood and windshield.

Saint-Louis was found dead at the scene, police say.

Olivier and Santiago told police they did not see Saint-Louis prior to the crash. Both women reported hearing a "bang" and the airbags deploying, filling the vehicle’s interior with smoke.

Fearing the vehicle was on fire, the women jumped out of the moving vehicle. They suffered minor injuries from impacting the roadway.

Authorities say the Hyundai traveled several blocks before crashing into a pole on its own.

Olivier and Santiago were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke for treatment.

University Drive between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road was shut down in both directions for most of Sunday morning, according Sgt. Baker.