Fire Damages New Luxury Resort in the Florida Keys

The pre-dawn fire on Sunday burned sections of the Bungalows, which had opened in December in Key Largo.

Fire has damaged a new luxury, adults-only resort in the Florida Keys.

The resort has 135 private bungalows situated throughout the 12-acre waterfront property.

"Due to a fire this morning, isolated within the Beach House, all guests and associates were evacuated, all are safe and there were no injuries," Bungalows Key Largo said in a statement. "No guest accommodations were affected. The state and local fire departments responded immediately. Our priority is for the comfort and safety of our guests and associates."

"As soon as we turned the corner, we saw an orange glow," said fire crews.

According to resort management, all guests were safely evacuated. But it was a scramble at about 5 a.m. when many guests had to be woken up.

"Management were using golf carts to escort the visitors as far as possible," said David Garrido of Key Largo Fire.

Residents living nearby say they woke up stunned to the flames.

"The mere size of it is just something I've never seen," said a local resident.

Hotel management posted on their Facebook that their team will be contacting guests with existing reservations to rebook for the future.

