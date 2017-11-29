Florida Lawmaker Files Bill to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Florida Lawmaker Files Bill to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time

By Brandon Lopez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Florida Lawmaker Files Bill to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    The beginning of daylight-saving time goes into effect Sunday and everyone is reminded to set their clock forward one hour beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday.

    A Florida lawmaker filed a bill proposing the elimination of the observance of daylight saving time.

    Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed the bill on November 13. If approved, the bill would exempt the state of Florida from daylight saving time and require that the state observe standard time.

    So far, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.

    If the bill passes and is signed by the governor, it would go into effect on January 1, 2019. The bill has not yet been heard in any Senate committees.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices