The beginning of daylight-saving time goes into effect Sunday and everyone is reminded to set their clock forward one hour beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday.

A Florida lawmaker filed a bill proposing the elimination of the observance of daylight saving time.

Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed the bill on November 13. If approved, the bill would exempt the state of Florida from daylight saving time and require that the state observe standard time.

So far, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.

If the bill passes and is signed by the governor, it would go into effect on January 1, 2019. The bill has not yet been heard in any Senate committees.