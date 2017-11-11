Four children and a woman were taken to the hospital following a serious car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to fire officials, an SUV rolled over on the northbound lane of the Florida Turnpike and Southwest 112th Avenue.

When rescue crews arrived, there were several good Samaritans and police officers helping the victims.

Two children were taken to Kendal Regional Trauma Center in serious condition. Two other children were airlifted to Nicklaus Children Hospital. The adult female was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. Her condition and those of the children taken to the hospital are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.