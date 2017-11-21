Four South Florida Women Speak Out About Sexual Harassment

It seems like every day, new sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men make the news.

Four South Florida women joined the national conversation. They said they were victims of sexual misconduct of some form by men – whether at home or at work.

Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen-Gonzalez, Dietitian Ileana Tellechea, Probation Station’s Monalisa Weber and Tarasharra Mitchell, mother of NFL player Rodney Smith, sat down to talk about their experiences.

Though they are strangers, their stories link them. The women said they were taken advantage of, cornered and forced into a powerless position.

“What happened to me was pretty much like intimidation. I was literally afraid to walk down the hallway to go to the lunchroom,” explained Weber, a local advocate who educates the community about how the criminal justice system works.

“I’ll never forget it. I walked into the office supervisor’s room and he literally tried to kiss me,” Weber recalled. She said she was sexually harassed at every job she’s had.

“I mentally prepare myself every day I leave my house,” Weber explained.

Commissioner Rosen-Gonzalez’s sexual harassment allegations made headlines in South Florida. She accused former Miami Beach commission candidate Rafael Velasquez of inappropriate behavior. Velasquez strongly denied the claims. He lost the November election.

“It was awful. I didn’t want to come forward with it at all,” explained Rosen-Gonzalez.

The recent cases in the national news encouraged Mitchell to speak publicly for the first time about her alleged abuse. She told NBC 6 she was sexually abused by a family member when she was 6 years old. She said the abuse continued until she was 9.

“I used to be very scared to go to sleep. No one would understand me,” Mitchell recalled. The mother of five said she held the secret for decades. She wanted to tell her mother, but when she had the courage to, it was too late. Her mother died the day Mitchell decided to share her secret.

“At first, I did feel guilty about it and I was blaming myself because I would say ‘Why didn’t I tell? Why didn’t I tell my mommy?’” Mitchell said.

Tellechea was angered by her experience, which she said happened more than 30 years ago.

“After I was sexually harassed for 10 months and I finally reported him, I was fired the same day,” she explained. Tellechea said her ordeal empowered her.

“I swore I would never have a boss again and I would go into my own business. And, this is what I did,” Tellechea said.

The women said they wanted to share their personal stories to help other women who are dealing with the same issue. They also have a message for men.

“I don’t want men to be afraid to talk to me now. I want men to understand that it has to be consensual,” said Commissioner Rosen-Gonzalez.