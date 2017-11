Jackie Nespral sits down with Mayor-Elect Francis Suarez following his recent win.

City of Miami Mayor-elect Francis Suarez will take the oath of office at a ceremony at Dinner Key Marina Wednesday.

Suarez, who was the City Commissioner of District 4 for eight years, scored a landslide victory in the mayor's race last week, receiving 85 percent of the vote.

Suarez is an attorney and son of former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez. He's replacing Tomas Regalado, who was elected to the position in 2009.