More than 50 Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers will be participating in a body camera pilot program starting early December.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Monday announced a body camera pilot program aimed to "enhance transparency and accountability and to improve police services."

More than 50 police officers have volunteered to participate in the pilot program, which will last a year.

Axon Inc., formerly known as TASER, and Motorola Inc. were chosen as the two companies that will provide the equipment that officers will evaluate.

The program, part of FLPD's efforts to implement "initiatives that aid in building community trust and reinforce constitutional policing, kicks off in early December.

"Officers are set to receive training conducted by both vendors between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8, after which time they will begin their patrol duties outfitted with the cameras," the FLPD said in a statement.