NBC 6's Kelly Blanco tells you how much you can expect to pay at the pump ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you plan to hit the gas pump on the way to work across South Florida this week, you might be paying just a little less than what you did last week.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas stands at $2.55 - which is almost three cents cheaper than this time seven days ago. The national average also dropped this week to $2.54.

That’s not all great news for those traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, as the average prices is up just over 33 cents from this points last year and the highest since 2014.

Right now, the cheapest gas you'll find in Miami-Dade County is at the Shell station on Northwest 7th Avenue and 54th Street for $2.29 a gallon.

In Broward, you'll find the cheapest gallon at the Rocket Fuel station on North 66th Avenue and Stirling Road in Davie for $2.27.