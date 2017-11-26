Hit-And-Run Crash Ends With Shots Fired in Oakland Park

What started as a hit-and-run crash, ended with gunshots being fired outside an Oakland Park hotel, police say.



According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokesperson Gina Carter, the victims of a hit-and-run crash followed the other driver to an Extended Stay hotel, located at 5851 N Andrews Ave., where suspects fired at the their car.

No one in the car was injured, Carter says.

No further details have been made available. The investigation is ongoing.