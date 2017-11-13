A Hollywood man was taken into custody after police say they found nearly 200 images of child pornography – some showing children as young as two years old – in an account on his computer.

Police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Reynoso and charged him with five counts of possessing child porn and a count of possession of computer porn.

An investigation beginning in May began after a tip that around 65 images were placed in an online file transfer service registered to Reynoso. Last Tuesday, Hollywood Police used a search warrant to gain access to his home, where a computer with over 180 images featuring kids between the ages of two and 12 were found.

Reynoso admitted to investigators that he had downloaded and saved the images and was arrested. He is being held on $90,000 bond, but recently asked the court to lower that bond.

