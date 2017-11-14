The Hollywood Police Department said it has executed a search warrant over the gruesome death of Ollie the pit bull, who died days after being found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in a suitcase.

Police carried out the warrant in the 1900 block of Lee Street. No arrests have been conducted.

"The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time," HPD said in a statement.

Ollie's case drew national attention after a couple found the dog in the early hours of Oct. 10. He was rushed to a veterinarian but died days later.