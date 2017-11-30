Hurricane Season 2017 Ends Thursday as Costliest to Date

The 2017 season saw 17 named storms and 10 hurricanes, both higher than the average number for a single season.

November 30th means the end of Hurricane Season – and for those in Florida, Puerto Rico and nations across the Atlantic Ocean, it couldn’t end soon enough.

Overall, a total of 17 named storms occurred in 2017 for the ninth most in recorded history. 10 of those became hurricanes with six of those being classified as major hurricanes, which tied for the third most ever.

An average hurricane season produces 12 storms, with six of them become hurricanes and three of them being classified as major.

2017 will also go down as the costliest hurricane season to date. Hurricane Irma, which caused damage across the state of Florida after wreaking havoc across the Caribbean, caused an estimated $67 billion in damage and killed 134 people – while Hurricane Maria caused over $104 billion in damage, most of that coming in Puerto Rico as the nation continues trying to rebuild months later.