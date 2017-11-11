"I Want Answers Now": Rep. Wilson on Sgt. Johnson's Death

New reports suggest that Sgt. Johnson may have been executed. Now, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson wants answers.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she wants answers following revelations a South Florida soldier killed in Niger may have been captured and executed.

The congresswoman released a statement saying, “On Tuesday, November 7th, I received a classified briefing on the attack in Niger during which Sgt. La David Johnson and three other members of his unit were ambushed and killed. I am not at liberty to discuss the details of what I was told, but I did ask several questions about the incident. How was Sgt. Johnson killed? Did his death occur while he was engaged in combat against the Islamist militans or did they capture and execute him? Has an autopsy been done, and if so, what were the results?”

“I was told that the government’s investigation is ongoing, so I was surprised to wake up and read so many of the horrific details in the Washington Post, the Miami Herald, and other leading publications. I am very concerned about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Sgt. Johnson’s death and I need and want answers now.”

Johnson was one of four soldiers killed last month during an ambush in Niger.

Following Johnson’s death, a feud between a Wilson and a high ranking member of the Trump administration ensued after Wilson criticized a condolence call from President Trump to the widow of Johnson.