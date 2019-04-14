'It Goes Fast': Man Admits to Speeding in Ferrari; Gets Arrested

A 29-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday for fleeing deputies in a Ferrari in Monroe County, officials said.

A sheriff received a call that a Ferrari was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. When a sergeant found the Ferrari, the driver of that car, who was identified as Gabriel Molina, began to speed over 100 mph.

Officials eventually found him at a gas station. Police said there was a woman sitting in the passenger seat.

Molina was taken into custody. He admitted to officials about the speeding, saying “The car is a Ferrari and it goes fast.”

He denied fleeing, but the female in the car said that Molina did see the cop car’s lights and sirens. She also claims she told him to slow down.