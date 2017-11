A boy was clipped by a truck in northwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an incident in which a child was hit by a truck.

The incident occurred at 6151 NW 32nd Ave., which is near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.



MDPD said a 12-year-old boy was clipped by the truck. He was transported to the hospital but did not sustain broken bones and is expected to be OK.