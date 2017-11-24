Last Day To Register For Hurricane Irma FEMA Assistance

If your home or property sustained damage from Hurricane Irma, you are still eligible for disaster assistance from FEMA -- but only for one more day.

According to a news release, Nov. 24 is the last day to register for FEMA assistance if you have damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the state of Florida between Sept. 4 and Oct. 18. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m.

The organization urges those who have damages to register, even if you don’t have insurance.

“Your insurance may not cover all your losses,” the organization said. “If underinsured, you may be eligible to recover costs of necessary and serious disaster-related expenses through a FEMA grants program called Other Needs Assistance.”

The “Other Needs Assistance” program provides financial help for personal property loss, medical, dental and funeral expenses, transportation repairs and replacement, new child care expenses or increased child care expenses, and miscellaneous costs.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can call 800-462-7585. The phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.



