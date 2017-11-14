A Lauderdale Lakes Catholic school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting nearby, officials said.
St. Helen Catholic School at 3340 W. Oakland Park Boulevard was placed on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting at an apartment complex on Somerset Drive.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said no one was injured in the shooting but a perimeter was set up for the suspect.
No other information was immediately known.
Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago