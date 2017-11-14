St. Helen Catholic School in Lauderdale Lakes was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting nearby, officials said.

St. Helen Catholic School at 3340 W. Oakland Park Boulevard was placed on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting at an apartment complex on Somerset Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said no one was injured in the shooting but a perimeter was set up for the suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

