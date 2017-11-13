Local Basketball Prodigy Shot Dead in Miami

Authorities are searching for answers after a local basketball prodigy, who lived out of state, was gunned down in Miami. NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz reports.

The City of Miami Police Department is requesting information regarding the killing of Malcolm Nicholas III, a local basketball prodigy.

Nicholas, 18, was fatally shot at NW 5th Avenue and NW 17th Street in the Overtown neighborhood on Sunday.

One of Nicholas' former coaches, Ricky Gomez, said Nicholas had played basketball his whole life, starting for Miami Senior High School before he transferred to Mater Academy Charter Middle and High School.

He then went out of state to the Believe Academy postgraduate basketball program in Tennessee, from which he was set to transfer to a bigger school.

Nicholas, described by his former coach as a good influence and the kind of person you would want your own children around, was visiting his grandmother in Miami.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the family/friends of Malcolm Nicholas," Believe Academy wrote on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to you. You will truly be missed!"

Nicholas had several offers to colleges, including from Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, Eastern Michigan and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

"RIP Malcolm Nicholas, former Mater Academy SG shot this weekend. He was lined up with D1 offers. Massive potential, all gone because of senseless gun violence," local blogger Joel Franco wrote on Twitter.



Anyone with information is urged to call the City of Miami Police Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350.