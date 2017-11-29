A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fondled and exposed himself to a girl as they were kissing in a stairwell of a Pembroke Pines high school.

Carlos Jose Caraballo was arrested Tuesday on two counts of committing a lewd or lascivious act on a person between 12 and 16 years old, according to a Pembroke Pines Police arrest report.

According to the report, the victim told police that she and Caraballo were kissing in a stairwell at Flanagan High School at 12800 Taft Street back in May. The girl said she didn't want him to do any more than kiss her but he put his hand down her pants and fondled her buttocks, according to the report.

They were startled by other students in the area but when Caraballo was sure they were alone again she said he exposed himself to her, the report said. When her phone rang, she was able to break away from him, the report said.

Caraballo was booked into jail where he was being held on $10,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.