A man accused of stealing a gun and other items from a Miami-Dade Police officer's marked pickup truck was arrested after he allegedly tried to sell some of the officer's property to hospital workers.

Marlon Herrera, 20, was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft for the Aug. 10 incident, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Herrera and another man drove to the officer's home to burglarize the truck. The other man waited while Herrera burglarized the truck, taking photos of the burglary and posting them to Snapchat, the report said.

The items stolen included a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver, a Miami-Dade Police Department badge and identification, handcuffs, bullets, a knife, a multi-tool and an equipment box worth more than $1,600, the report said.

After the burglary, Herrera was stabbed by the other man during an altercation and was hospitalized, the report said. While he was at the hospital, Herrera tried to sell the knife and multi-tool to hospital staff members, the report said.

The other items that were stolen, including the gun, were found at the other man's home, the report said.

Herrera was ordered held without bond during a court appearance Friday.