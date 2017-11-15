A man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to seduce a minor for sex. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a 26-year-old man admitted to attempting to coerce a 14-year-old girl into sex after meeting for an online sale.

PPPD said the girl responded to an online advertisement for a hoverboard posted by Lawrence Henry Perry on the "letgo" phone application on Thursday.

Perry met the girl the following day at her residence in order for her to see the hoverboard, police said. They communicated via text messages after meeting and Perry later sent the girl a "lip-licking" emoji, an arrest report reads.

Police said Perry continued to explicitly communicate with the girl, even after she told him she was 14.

The family of the girl called police on Saturday after finding out about the ongoing communication. An undercover detective then took over.

"An undercover detective did an account takeover of the victim’s online chat and continued communicating with the suspect. The suspect then asked the victim to meet him at a specific location for the purpose of having sex," police said in a statement. "The suspect then traveled to the agreed upon location, where he was taken into custody without incident."

Perry was arrested Tuesday at the Paul Maxwell Park, located at 1200 SW 27th Ave. in Pembroke Pines.

PPPD said Perry "admitted to the crimes" after being read his Miranda rights.

He faces three charges: using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; and transmit information harmful to minors.

The report states Perry told police he knew his actions were wrong but needed to satisfy his urges because his fiancé was pregnant with his third child and she was extremely hormonal.