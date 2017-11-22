Man Arrested in Fatal Florida Keys Stabbing

Authorities have arrested one man and are searching for another suspect who they say stabbed a man to death and slashed a woman's throat during a robbery in the Florida Keys.

Rory Wilson, 49, is facing murder and robbery charges in the Friday night killing of 59-year-old Mathew Bonnett on Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Bonnett was a neighbor of the robbery victims and was on the scene apparently attempting to help his neighbors when he was stabbed to death, officials said.

Detectives say Paula Belmonte was in bed when two masked suspects walked into her home and held her and her friend at knifepoint. At one point, Wilson cut her throat with a knife, detectives said.

When the suspects left, they encountered Bonnett, who they stabbed multiple times, officials said. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities said the incident was related to an earlier drug deal Belmonte was involved in. Belmonte, who knew Wilson as "Detroit," was able to identify Wilson as one of the suspects after she recognized his voice and the way he walks, authorities said.

Wilson, who lives in Key West and is listed as a carpenter in jail records, was being held without bond Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.